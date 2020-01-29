FHP: At least 1 dead in crash on I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash affected both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic on I-95. They got to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately reveal who died in the crash. A news release was forthcoming.