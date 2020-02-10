1 killed in crash on Heckscher Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died in a crash Monday afternoon between a car and a pickup truck on Heckscher Drive that has traffic in both directions blocked.

The crash, near the entrance to the Sandollar Restaurant just north of the landing of the Mayport Ferry, was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Firefighters responding found at least one person trapped in a vehicle.

Both Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and the Florida Highway Patrol report one victim of the crash died at the scene.

This article will be updated when Heckscher reopens and when details of the crash are released.