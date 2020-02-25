Driver dies in I-295 crash; I-95 on Northside blocked by seperate wreck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver trapped under the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 295 at Duval Road died Tuesday afternoon, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Two of three northbound lanes remained blocked at 2 p.m. and likely to stay that way for some time as firefighters were bringing in heavy equipment to extract the victim.

Click above to see live Florida Department of Transportation camera from the area

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Airport Road were also blocked by a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. That crash happened just after noon.

News4Jax is trying to learn more about both accidents. This article will be updated when more information is available or traffic conditions change.

With slick roads and rainy weather, check traffic conditions on area roads before heading out on the interactive traffic map below.