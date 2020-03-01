Police: Motorcyclist injured in Dunn Avenue crash
Jacksonville police say the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in the Highlands area of the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a motorcyclist was traveling west on Dunn Avenue at Armsdale Road about 2:15 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
Police said the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.
The crash shut down both directions of Dunn Avenue between Pine Estates Road and Biscayne Boulevard for a couple of hours.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
