Drivers be aware: Buckman Bridge to see lane closures over weekends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Buckman Bridge will be getting an emergency shoulder, but that means all the lanes on the bridge need to get a little thinner.

Florida Department of Transportation crews will be restriping parts of the bridge over the next two weekends and to do it they’ll have to close down some lanes of the I-295 west beltway.

At times, when traffic volumes are low, only one lane of the Buckman Bridge will be open during the restriping.

Lane widths will be reduced on the Buckman Bridge, varying from 10 feet to 11 feet, to allow for an 8-foot emergency shoulder.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 mph.

“Drivers must take personal responsibility on the roadway by following the speed limit, not driving distracted and properly maintaining their vehicles,” FDOT said in a news release.

Below is the current schedule of activities for March 6 through the overnight hours of March 8 that will impact Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 17). Next week, activities will be expected to impact San Jose Boulevard (S.R. 13) March 13 through 15.

Beginning 10 p.m., Friday, March 6 until to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, double inside lane closures will take place on the bridge. Drivers on southbound Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 17) seeking to take southbound I-295 will be detoured to northbound I-295, exit at Blanding Boulevard (S.R. 21) and continue to their destination via southbound I-295.

From 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7 , single-lane closures will take place on the bridge. Drivers on northbound Roosevelt Boulevard (U.S. 17) seeking to take southbound I-295 will be detoured to northbound I-295, exit at Blanding Boulevard (S.R. 21) and continue to their destination via southbound I-295.

Starting at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 7 until 11 a.m. Sunday, March 8, the three outside lanes of the Buckman Bridge (Southbound) will be closed. During this time, both the northbound and southbound ramps of U.S. 17 to southbound I-295 will be detoured to northbound I-295, where drivers will exit at Blanding Boulevard and continue to their destination via southbound I-295.

Construction along the I-295 west beltway at the Buckman Bridge is taking place to improve safety along the corridor. This work includes a safety initiative to communicate whether lanes are free-flowing, slowed or blocked on the bridge. Programmable overhead electronic boards and additional CCTV cameras will be installed at several locations on both directions of the bridge to guide lane use, improve traffic flow and enhance safety. Additional signage is also being placed on the bridge to better inform drivers.

The $10.5 million project was awarded to Florida Safety Contractors, Inc. and is expected to be completed in summer 2021, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.