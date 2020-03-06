Car slams into Beach Boulevard print shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car left Beach Boulevard, crossed the sidewalk and landed in Tom’s Urban Press on Friday afternoon.
There were no apparent injuries in the crash on Beach at Walton Street just before 1 p.m. The print shop is across from Mudville Grill, where Atlantic and Beach Boulevard split in St. Nicholas.
A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office community service officer was helping coordinate as the car was towed away.
