Road closures for the Gate River Run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even if you’re an old pro at navigating your way around the runners in the annual Gate River Run, you’ll want to read this.
The course start and route have changed a bit because of construction on the Hart Bridge Expressway.
If you’re headed anywhere downtown or on the Southbank on Saturday, check out what times certain roads will be closed so you can plan ahead.
Race Day Course Closures
- Duval Street (Jacksonville Fairgrounds to Main Street Bridge): 7:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Main Street Bridge: 7:45 a.m.– 9 a.m.
- Riverplace Blvd – Prudential Drive: 8 a.m.– 9:15 a.m.
- San Marco Blvd (Prudential to Laverne): 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
- River Road and River Oaks Road: 8:15 a.m.– 9:45 a.m.
- Hendricks Ave (River Oaks to Alexandria): 8:20 a.m.– 10 a.m.
- Alexandria and Belote: 8:20 a.m.– 10:15 a.m.
- Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Belote to Holmesdale): 8:20 a.m.– 10:30 a.m.
- Holmesdale, Nicholson, Olive and Gay: 8:20 a.m.– 10:45 a.m.
- Atlantic Blvd. West Bound (Gay to Hart Bridge): 8:20 a.m.– 11 a.m.
- Hart Bridge Southeast Bound (Atlantic Blvd to Duval Street): 7:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
