School bus crash snarls traffic on I-95 near JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a school bus caused Thursday morning delays on Interstate 95.

The crash shut down multiple northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 near J. Turner Butler Boulevard starting around 8:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department said the bus was traveling southbound when it crashed through the median and came to rest in northbound lanes.

According to JFRD, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash but two people involved were taken to the hospital.

Lanes were shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic was flowing again by 10:15 a.m.