Less traffic because of coronavirus could speed up road projects

Throughout the past week, you may have noticed a drastic difference in traffic. Vacant roads, no more morning rush, and little to no company on the highways.

With children out of school and many people working from home, traffic has seen a significant decrease.

Due to this, FDOT is also monitoring traffic volumes on Florida’s roadways.

If traffic decreases are realized, construction teams may revise lane closures and night-time operations to maximize the opportunity to complete projects earlier than anticipated.

The agency said construction projects haven’t stopped, and they are actively working to make sure all precautions are taken on those worksites to minimize the spread of the virus.

FDOT is also monitoring temporary lane closures near hospitals and Department of Health facilities.

If congestion near these facilities and lane closures occur, it will remove lane restrictions to help ensure traffic access within those areas.

Currently, FDOT is hosting weekly conference calls to make sure they are making the best road-related decisions during this pandemic.

We will continue to keep you updated on changes as they come.