Deadly crash closes part of International Golf Parkway

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A deadly crash forced the westbound lanes of International Golf Parkway to be closed Friday morning, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes from the World Golf Village area to State Road 16 will be closed for several hours.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes if they were traveling in the area.

No further information has been released yet on what happened in the crash or who the victim is.