TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi slows I-95 southbound at Nassau-Duval line
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning is blocking two of three southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 368.2 -- near the Duval-Nassau county line, according to the Flordia Department of Transportation.
At 10:22 a.m., Nassau County Fire-Rescue responded to a report of one person injured. No other details of the crash are available at this time.
Expect slow traffic in the area until the accident is cleared.
