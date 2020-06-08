TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned semi slows I-95 southbound at Nassau-Duval line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An overturned tractor-trailer Monday morning is blocking two of three southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 368.2 -- near the Duval-Nassau county line, according to the Flordia Department of Transportation.

At 10:22 a.m., Nassau County Fire-Rescue responded to a report of one person injured. No other details of the crash are available at this time.

Expect slow traffic in the area until the accident is cleared.