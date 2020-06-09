51-year-old man killed in pedestrian crash in Putnam County

SAN MATEO, Fla. – A 51-year-old man is dead after he was hit by car while walking along US-17 near Boundary Road.

A Florida Highway Patrol report shows the crash happened at 11:00 p.m. Monday when a 28-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US-17 in the right travel lane when she hit a pedestrian in the same lane.

The report doesn’t offer information as to if the charges against the driver are pending. It’s also not clear if the pedestrian died at the scene or if he died at the hospital.

The identities of those involved were also not released, but the report does show those involved both live in the city of San Mateo.