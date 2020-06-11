Man accused of DUI, manslaughter in death of St. Augustine motorcyclist

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A 56-year-old man was booked into the St. Johns County Jail on Wednesday, accused of negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and DUI.

According to reports, Kevin Adams is charged in connection with a crash Sunday night on U.S. 1 that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Historic City News reported that Adams was making a U-turn on U.S. 1 at Moses Creek Boulevard when he pulled in the path of motorcyclist Brandon Carter, 20, of St. Augustine. The motorcycle caught fire and Carter died at the scene.

Adams is being held on $51,500 bond.