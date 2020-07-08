3 firefighters hospitalized after engine overturns along I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire engine was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 near Emerson Street and overturned several times Wednesday afternoon. A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue spokesman said three firefighters in the truck at the time were hospitalized even though there appeared to be no significant injures.

The person in the car was taken to Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said Engine 13 was responding to a call about 2:40 p.m. when tangled with a car. He did not have details of what caused the crash. The fire truck rolled over several times.

“They got banged up pretty good,” Powers said of the lieutenant, engineer and firefighter injured.

One of the firefighters has already been released and others would likely be out soon.

Two of four southbound lanes remained closed though 5 p.m. For a look at current traffic conditions, visit our News4Jax traffic page.