St. Johns County may spend more than $1M for improvements to County Road 210

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Improvements could be coming to County Road 210 in northern St. Johns County if a new budget proposal is accepted.

If you’ve traveled on County Road 210 in St. Johns County you’ll spot a lot of development in this area.

From new subdivisions, grocery stores, and shopping centers - the need for road improvements is increasing.

For the upcoming year - St. Johns County’s budget includes money for road work on County Road 210

Ongoing construction on County Road 210 near the Beachwalk development is a reminder of the need for wider roads in this area of St. Johns County.

This isn’t the only area of County Road 210 that’s seeing a burst of development. Just 4 miles west there are new shopping centers, buildings, and subdivisions all operating on a road that hasn’t been updated for the number of drivers now using it.

St. Johns County’s public works department has an updated 5-year road maintenance and rehabilitation program with a focus on County Road 210.

In this program, there’s a capital improvement plan which lists several different road projects to help maintain and reconstruct roads.

In the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, 7.25 million dollars would go towards improving County Road 210 from I-95 to US 1 and 4.8 million dollars would go towards widening County Road 210 from Greenbriar Road to Cimarrone Boulevard.

Widening and improving this part of County Road 210 would help traffic flow more efficiently and safely.

No word yet on when these projects will officially start or how long they will take to complete.

This is just the proposed budget and can be changed before it is adopted in September.

The county will tentatively meet again on August 4 where it will discuss the budget before the start of the next fiscal year in October.

We’ll keep you updated on the status of these road projects as we learn more.