Authorities: NB lanes of I-95 closed at State Road 207 following pursuit of fugitive

Northbound lanes of I-95 are shutdown at State Road 207 following a chase, according to a spokesperson for the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Chuck Mulligan, with the Sheriff’s Office, said it was a multi-agency response involving a fugitive from South Florida. He said deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on the interstate, and that when the driver refused to pull over, stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle stopped.

According to Mulligan, it appears the driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and fire rescue responded to the scene. A helicopter was seen landing on the highway to assist.

I-95 north at State Road 207 will remain closed during the investigation, Mulligan said. Northbound traffic is being re-routed onto US-1.