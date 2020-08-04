JSO: Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt at Philips and Emerson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hit by a vehicle just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Philips Highway and Emerson Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not release the man’s age and said it’s unclear if he was walking in the road or on the sidewalk.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The southbound lanes of Philips Highway were closed. Drivers were advised to take I-95 as an alternate route.

Police did not indicate how long the road would be closed for the investigation.