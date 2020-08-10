FHP: 1 dead in crash near Shands Bridge

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash near the Shands Bridge. The Florida Highway Patrol said three vehicles were involved.
Drivers should expect heavy delays near SR-16 at Susan Drive.
FHP said it was a possible head-on collision.
This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.
