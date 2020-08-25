I-95 southbound blocked at IGP for overturned truck

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Delays are building on Interstate 95 at International Golf Parkway for a crash that tipped a box truck over on its side.

Two right lanes of the interstate are blocked on the southbound side. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and assisting with the crash.

The Public Information Office said the driver of the truck is OK and has only minor injuries.

Please try to avoid I95S until further notice. pic.twitter.com/KRw1hVF53S — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 25, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office said the lanes will be blocked for two to four hours. Take US-1 as an alternate route.