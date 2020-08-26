FHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on Dunn Avenue

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday night on Dunn Avenue near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard.
Details were not immediately clear. FHP said a portion of Dunn Avenue was blocked.
