FHP investigates fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One northbound lane of U.S. 1 in St. Augustine Shores was blocked Tuesday afternoon as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured a second.

Troopers called to U.S. 1 at Watson Road about 1 p.m. found a sedan on it’s roof off the road and both occupants ejected. One died at the scene and the second was taken to a hospital, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, a second car that had apparently struck the first vehicle was found with major front-end damage. There’s no word on the driver of that car.

News4Jax is at the scene trying to learn more.