Fatal crash shut down stretch of I-295 southbound during morning rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash claimed the life of at least one person on I-296 southbound at North Main Street.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what happened.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are assisting in the crash and closed the Beltway at I-95 to give investigators space and safety to work.

DUVAL | Crash with injuries on 295 SB has all lanes closed at 95. Delays are building. There's no great alternate routes - you could hop off the beltway at Duval Rd. head towards Airport Rd. then towards Pulaski Rd. to reconnect to the beltway. #PringlePatrol @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/FfJxhPwwHq — Lena Pringle (@WJXTLenaPringle) October 1, 2020

It’s not yet clear how many vehicles were involved.

News4Jax will update this story when the crash report becomes available.