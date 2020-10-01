56ºF

Traffic

Fatal crash shut down stretch of I-295 southbound during morning rush

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Traffic
photo
(WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash claimed the life of at least one person on I-296 southbound at North Main Street.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what happened.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are assisting in the crash and closed the Beltway at I-95 to give investigators space and safety to work.

It’s not yet clear how many vehicles were involved.

News4Jax will update this story when the crash report becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: