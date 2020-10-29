Officers investigating two deadly crashes in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated deadly crashes from overnight Thursday.

The first happened before 1:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west on Park Street near Hyde Park Elementary School when it left the road and hit a tree.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue tried to save the driver’s life but she didn’t survive.

Traffic investigators haven’t determined what caused the crash and did not release any other information about the woman involved.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the second crash happened before 2:20 a.m. near Water Street. Investigators said the vehicle crashed into the Lem Turner Collision Center, but they were not sure what caused it to do so.

One person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO did not release any additional details.