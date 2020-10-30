FHP: Man in critical condition after walking in front of car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 56-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car on the Arlington Expressway near Seabrook Cove Road.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Friday. Crash investigators with Florida Highway Patrol said as a vehicle was traveling westbound and moving into the left lane, the man walked out in front of the car and was hit.

He was rushed to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

News4Jax will update the story if more information becomes available.