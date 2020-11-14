Northeast Florida’s 1st diverging diamond interchange opens Sunday in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. – Beginning Sunday, drivers in Yulee will be able to take advantage of a major overhaul at the intersection of I-95 and State Road 200/A1A.

It’s the Northeast Florida area’s first diverging diamond interchange.

Transportation officials say the unique style of the interchange has proven to be a safer, more efficient interchange, improving traffic conditions where it has been implemented.

In an effort to educate drivers on what to expect driving through the interchange, the Florida Department of Transportation has released a video explaining the interchange.

Detours will be necessary while crews stripe and shift traffic to implement the diverging diamond.

Both directions of SR 200/A1A underneath I-95 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday for striping activities. Drivers will use I-95 and follow detour routes during the closure. Traffic will be reopened in the diverging diamond configuration, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

A diverging diamond interchange is a style of interchange where the two directions of traffic underneath I-95 will briefly drive on the opposite side of the road. By moving traffic to the opposite side of the road, the interchange eliminates left turns in front of oncoming traffic, greatly improving safety. The movement within the interchange also eliminates the number of traffic signal phases, improving efficiency at the intersection and reducing traffic queues. For more information about the interchange including a video on how to navigate this new traffic pattern, visit www.NFLRoads.com/DDI.

The $41 million project includes the newly configured interchange, improved drainage, high-mast lighting and Interstate improvements and is expected to be completed by end of 2020, unforeseen circumstances permitting.