Accused road rage driver charged with murder, reckless driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of Ana Jimenez just after midnight Friday. She’s the driver who police said was responsible for a deadly road rage chase that resulted in the death of one person, injuries to three people, and damage to five vehicles.

The six-car crash and chase happened in April 2019. Investigators with FHP said Jimenez was initially the victim in a fender bender when an SUV rear-ended her vehicle in a Target parking lot on San Jose Boulevard.

Jimenez called 911, but instead of pulling over, she followed the SUV and a chase ensued, authorities said. The chase started in Mandarin and traveled to the Westside. The two crashed into each other several times before the deadly six-car collision occurred near Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, died and a person in another car was seriously injured. Jimenez was arrested in St. Johns County and was moved to the Duval County Jail.

Jimenez is expected to appear in Duval County Court at 9 a.m. She’s charged with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, and eight counts of reckless driving.