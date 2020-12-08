37-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with semi in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has died after her motorcycle traveled into the path of an adjacent semi-truck on I-95 northbound after State Road 16.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the motorcyclist was in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, moved into the path of a semi-truck which was in the center lane.

The front of the semi hit the motorcycle and the driver died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The crash report shows the woman’s next of kin have not yet been notified.

She was 37.