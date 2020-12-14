Child hit by car near Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child is expected to be OK after he or she was hit by a car Monday morning near Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on San Diego Road in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to the call but did not take the kid to the hospital before a parent arrived. The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with authorities.

It’s not known if the child is a student at Douglas Anderson. New4Jax requested the crash report from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.