79-year-old driver dies in Orange Park Crash

A man from Massachusetts died Thursday morning after his van pulled out onto Blanding Boulevard in front of an oncoming car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 79-year-old was driving west on Kingfisher Boulevard about 9:30 a.m. when he pulled into traffic. The driver was taken to Orange Park Medical Cetner, where he died.

The driver and an 11-year-old passenger in the SUV that struck the van, both from Jacksonville, were taken to Ascension St. Vincent’s with minor injuries.

One northbound lane of Blanding was closed for part of the morning while the accident was investigated and cleared.