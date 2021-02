Picture taken at 6:43 a.m. Monday.

Delays on I-10 eastbound were heavy early Monday morning.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to on the interstate for a garbage truck on fire before 6:30 a.m.

The fire appeared to have started in the cab and was extinguished quickly. Two lanes were blocked while responders towed the truck from the interstate. The scene cleared just after 7 a.m.

The driver was not injured.