Deputy hit by car while directing traffic in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputy is going to be OK and suffered no major injuries after she was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol crash report shows the deputy was directing traffic around a crash on State Road 16 at Woodlawn Road when she was hit.

According to FHP, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man hit the deputy with the passenger side of his vehicle while turning onto Woodlawn Road.

The deputy was not transported to the hospital.

It’s not clear if the driver is facing charges. News4Jax requested the full crash report.