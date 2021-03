JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes are blocked on I-95 at Max Leggett Parkway on Friday morning after a crash with multiple injuries. At least two patients are in critical condition and multiple vehicles are involved, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

Some traffic is being let by on the shoulder. Delays are heavy and building. Seek an alternate route. Use Pecan Park Road Exit or US-17 from 295 to get around the crash.