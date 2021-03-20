TRAFFIC ALERT: Police activity, crash causing delays on I-95 NB near Yulee

Police activity is causing backup on I-95 northbound near the Yulee exit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police activity involving about 20 law enforcement vehicles at one point caused major delays on I-95 northbound near the Yulee exit Saturday afternoon.

Department of Transportation cameras showed what appeared to be two vehicles surrounded by officers before Fire and Rescue arrived on scene. Firefighters said no one was transported from the scene.

News4Jax is working to learn more.

The left lane remains blocked by police and emergency vehicles but traffic is flowing slowly.