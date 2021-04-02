TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on Fuller Warren Bridge due to crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday morning saw crashes on two major bridges in Duval County.

At 6:20, a crash on the Dames Point Bridge southbound heading towards Atlantic Boulevard, closed off a right lane of travel across the bride. Florida Highway Patrol is on scene.

Delays are significant, but not major. It may take about 5-10 minutes longer than usual to take the bridge southbound.

It’s a different story for the Fuller Warren Bride northbound. Traffic is backed up on 95 northbound, nearly to Emerson Street.

FHP said responders are working a crash with injuries at the ramp to I-10 westbound and blocked a right lane. The crash, which occurred just as the morning rush was getting underway at 6:45, is snarling traffic and resulting in major delays.

The ramp to I-10 is still open, but traffic is crawling through. Drivers on 95 northbound are advised to get in the left-most lane until after the crash.

