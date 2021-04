Officers with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a deadly crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Philips Highway at Southside Boulevard.

All southbound lanes are blocked on Philips Highway from I-95 to 295. Take I-95 at Philips Highway or as soon as possible heading south.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash killed one person. Cameras from the scene show a motorcycle and truck appear to be involved.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the area.