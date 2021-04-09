Slow downs on the Buckman Bridge quick to recover

Florida Highway Patrol quickly cleared a disabled vehicle that was blocking lanes on the southbound side of the Buckman Bridge heading towards San Jose Boulevard Friday morning.

The disabled vehicle was on the downside slope of the bridge and around the same time, another disabled vehicle had the right shoulder blocked just before.

FHP rangers remain with the second vehicle, as of 7:20 a.m. but the drive time to get across the Buckman is typical, taking 5 minutes.

Prepare to pump the brakes at Roosevelt Boulevard as you approach the bridge and move over for any responders you see.