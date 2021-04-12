Driver turns himself in hours after woman in crash died

Hours after a woman was fatally injured in a head-on crash on County Road 218 early Saturday morning that the Florida Highway Patrol described as a hit-and-run, a man surrendered to troopers.

Troopers said a GMC Yukon was traveling west on CR-218 about a mile east of U.S. 301 about 12:20 a.m. when it crossed over the center line and collided with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma driven by a 23-year-old Middleburg woman. The victim was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where she died. Her name has not been released.

According to the FHP, the SUV fled the scene, but troopers were made aware that afternoon that Jonathan Davis, 38, was willing to turn himself in.

Davis was charged with failing to remain at a crash involving a death and having the wrong license tag on his vehicle. He was booked into the Clay County jail and held on $75,755 bond.