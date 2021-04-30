2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash on I-95

Both drivers died early Friday morning in a fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 just south of the Fuller Warren Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man driving south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 early Friday morning crashed into an SUV, both vehicles bursting into flames, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both drivers died. Troopers are still working to learn the identity of the person killed in the SUV.

The FHP is investigating where the car entered I-95 and how long it had been going the wrong way on the interstate before striking the oncoming vehicle at 1:50 a.m.

All northbound lanes on I-95 before the ramp to the Acosta Bridge were blocked from just before 2 a.m. until 7:20 a.m.

FHP detoured traffic at Emerson Street, Atlantic Boulevard and Philips Highway for most of the night.

This fatal crash happened about four hours after a driver and a passenger died after being rear-ended on Interstate 10 near Yellow Water Road.