JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on I-95 southbound just before County Road 214. Investigators have a center and right lane closed.

It’s causing heavy delays in both directions, however. FHP says onlookers are slowing travel speeds on the northbound side.

It’s no clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if more than one person was killed.

News4Jax is working to learn more. Watch The Morning Show for live updates.