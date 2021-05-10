I-295 at Old St. Augustine Road reopens after multi-car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at Old St. Augustine Road in Mandarin were blocked Monday morning by a multi-car crash involving at least five people -- at least two of them have critical injures, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol and JFRD all responded just before 8 a.m. JFRD reported six vehicles were involved.

At least two lanes were reopened within 30 minutes, although emergency vehicles remain in the area.

This story will be updated when the FHP preliminary report is available.