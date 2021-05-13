TRAFFIC ALERT: I-295 northbound blocked at New Kings due to overturned tanker

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters’ hazardous materials team were dispatched to I-295 about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Lem Turner Road after a tanker truck overturned on a curve.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that the northbound lanes will be closed at New Kings Road for much of the afternoon.

Click play button above to watch the Flordia Department of Transportation camera video of cleanup.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident on I-295 north at Dunn Ave....there is a semi on its side... the hazmat team is en route.... expect delays — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) May 13, 2021

