Van or SUV struck a tree on Haines Street near the ramp from the Hart Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon on the ramp from the Hart Bridge to Haines Street.

Sky 4 aerials show what appears to be a single-vehicle crash of a van or SUV that struck a tree.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide some information on the crash later in the day.