JSO: Motorcyclist killed in Argyle Forest crash after running red light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after a crash at Argyle Forest and Merchants Gate Drive around 9 Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man was traveling west on Argyle Forest on a motorcycle when he ran the red light at the intersection with Merchants Gate Drive.

At the same time, a SUV with the right of way was turning left on the green arrow. The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the SUV. First responders transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

A spokesperson for JSO said all drivers should be mindful of speeding and obey traffic control devices. JSO did not release the man’s age or further information.

News4Jax requested the full crash report from the Sheriff’s Office.