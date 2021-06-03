TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 dead in crash on I-295N off-ramp to Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said multiple injuries were reported in a two-car crash Wednesday night.
The crash happened at the I-295N off-ramp to Dunn Avenue. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person died at a hospital and others were transported for treatment.
Dunn Avenue is closed while police investigate.
Crews are responding to a traffic accident on I-295 north off ramp to Dunn Ave involving multiple cars with one car flipped... there are multiple injuries some being serious... avoid the area.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 3, 2021
|