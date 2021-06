JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash with injuries Thursday night has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at 103rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 10 p.m., northbound traffic was being diverted onto 103rd. Southbound lanes appeared to be affected as well, but one lane was moving.

At 10:30 p.m., all southbound lanes appeared to be moving again, but northbound traffic was still blocked.