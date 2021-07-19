Southern Shield: Multi-state agreement cracks down on speeders

YULE, Fla. – Law enforcement officers in Florida, Georgia, and three other southern states are planning a crackdown on speeding motorists next week.

State troopers and local officers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee are participating in a speed enforcement campaign called Operation Southern Shield, according to news releases from the state agencies.

In Florida, troopers will be targeting speeders on I-10, I-75, and I-95.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it will be citing drivers going over the posted speed limit to keep the roads safe and make sure drivers aren’t practicing dangerous driving behaviors that may lead to an accident.

As part of the crackdown, troopers will be pulling over speeders, even if they’re only slightly over the limit.

The operation was developed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 4 and focuses on the heavy summer travel period when the rate of fatal and injury crashes in the southeast is higher than at any other time of the year.

Operation Southern Shield started in 2017.