I-95 in St. Johns County snarled after semis crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Traffic is backed up for miles in both directions Thursday morning after two tractor-trailers crash on Interstate 95 near International Golf Parkway.

Both semis landed in the median and at least one lane is closed going both north and south. One of the rigs was pulling a car carrier and at least one vehicle fell off the trailer.

Both truck drivers were evaluated for injuries, but they did not appear to be seriously hurt.

This story will be updated as traffic conditions change.

LIVE: Traffic conditions from Florida Department of Transportation camera