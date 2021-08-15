TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard reopens after car hits pedestrian

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A car struck a pedestrian Sunday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash closed all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at the intersection for a time and drivers were told to seek an alternate route. One lane has since reopened.
Deputies said injuries were reported, but they did not indicate how severe.
#CCSOFL on scene S/B Blanding Blvd at Well Rd. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Injuries reported. All S/B lanes at Blanding Blvd. and Well Rd. are blocked. Seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/V6uczBkj7x— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 15, 2021