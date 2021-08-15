TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard reopens after car hits pedestrian

A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road shut down all southbound lanes on Blanding on Sunday morning.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A car struck a pedestrian Sunday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at the intersection for a time and drivers were told to seek an alternate route. One lane has since reopened.

Deputies said injuries were reported, but they did not indicate how severe.