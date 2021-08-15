Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 southbound lane of Blanding Boulevard reopens after car hits pedestrian

News4Jax Staff

Tags: Traffic
A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road shut down all southbound lanes on Blanding on Sunday morning.
A vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road shut down all southbound lanes on Blanding on Sunday morning.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A car struck a pedestrian Sunday morning on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at the intersection for a time and drivers were told to seek an alternate route. One lane has since reopened.

Deputies said injuries were reported, but they did not indicate how severe.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.