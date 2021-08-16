16-year-old driver at the wheel during deadly crash on U.S. 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 1 at Woodley Road Sunday evening.

The initial crash report shows a 16-year-old boy was driving a pick-up truck traveling north on the highway with a 54-year-old passenger when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck crossed into the grassy median in the direction of the southbound lanes. The report shows the driver tried to veer back into the northbound lanes but over-corrected.

The truck hit a car that was turning onto the highway from Woodley Road head-on. A 64-year-old passenger in the car was killed. The 62-year-old driver, an 18-year-old, and a 7-year-old only had minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts. The report did not indicate if roads were wet at the time of the crash. FHP does not disclose the relationships or the identities of passengers in crash reports.