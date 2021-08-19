Driver dies when Jeep rear-ends school bus outside Arlington transportation depot

At least one person died when a Jeep and school bus collided on Lee Road in Arlington.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was killed Thursday afternoon when his Jeep Cherokee rear-ended a school bus on Lee Road just outside of a Student Transportation of America bus yard in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Sky4 aerials showed the Jeep with major front end damage. It ended up about 30 yards from the school bus, which had no students onboard when the crash happened.

Lt. Rich Buoye said the bus had just pulled out of the depot headed south on Lee Road when it was hit from behind by the Jeep. He said firefighters who responded to the scene had to work hard to pull the driver from the Jeep. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

Buoye said excessive speed might have been a factor. The driver of the Jeep was not wearing a seat belt.

Buoye said the bus driver, who was wearing her seat belt, was not injured.

This marked the 149th fatality on Jacksonville roadways in 2021.